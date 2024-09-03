Husband, wife dead after murder-suicide in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Two people are dead following a murder-suicide Monday night in Boca Raton, police said.

Investigators said the shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. at an apartment along Northeast 45th Street.

Police said a man and woman were found dead inside their home after the woman called a family member shortly beforehand and said her husband wanted to kill her.

The family member could hear a disturbance in the background while on the phone and responded to the residence with other relatives, according to police.

After arriving at the home, a family member contacted Boca Raton police.

Officers arrived and forced entry into the apartment, finding the woman and her husband dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police said a firearm was found nearby.

The suspect was identified as Gilbert Cruz Fernandez, 62, and the victim was Ana Josefa Pardo Gonzalez, 60, both of Boca Raton.

The preliminary investigation revealed the woman was shot by her husband before he turned the gun on himself, according to police.

If you have information about this ongoing investigation, police urge the public to contact Detective Alfredo Lima at (561) 620-6246.

If you or someone you know might be a victim of domestic abuse, you should call 211 for resources or the Florida Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-500-1119.