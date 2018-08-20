High school football player suffers head injury

A Spanish River High School football player is recovering at Delray Medical center after suffering a head injury Friday night.

Miles Levine is a senior at Spanish River. His father, Adam Levine, said it was a rough couple of days while his son was in the ICU.

Adam Levine said Miles was up and awake Monday morning. He was talking and even rapping to Drake.

Levine said he is not sure how long his son’s recovery will be, but he is hoping for the best.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with medical bills.