Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Federal agents searching for 15 to 20 migrants following smuggling incident in Boca Raton

Migrants came ashore using boat, jet skis near Waterstone Resort, Border Protection officials say
Federal agents are searching for more than a dozen suspected migrants following a "maritime smuggling event" near a Boca Raton hotel.
The 900 block of East Camino Real in Boca Raton, the site of a maritime smuggling incident on May 4, 2023.jpg
Posted at 11:11 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 12:33:53-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Federal agents are searching for more than a dozen suspected migrants following a "maritime smuggling event" in Boca Raton, authorities said.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the migrants came ashore around 7 a.m. Thursday near the Waterstone Resort, located in the 900 block of East Camino Real.

Three migrants were detained and are being questioned, while agents are still searching for 15 to 20 migrants that hotel staffers reported seeing flee the area.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the migrants possibly used a boat and jet skis to come ashore.

It's unclear exactly where the group came from, along with their nationalities.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7