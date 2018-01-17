Brightline train strikes and kills bicyclist in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A Brightline train struck and killed a bicyclist in Boynton Beach Wednesday afternoon, police say.

It happened in the 100 block of Ocean Avenue.

"Local authorities are on the scene, and we are engaged with them as they begin their investigation," a Brightline spokesperson said in a statement.

This is the second fatality involving a Brightline train in Boynton Beach this year.

A female pedestrian died last week when she crossed the tracks while the guard rails were down.