Brightline train kills pedestrian in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train Friday evening, according to the Boynton Beach Police.

The incident happened at 6:25 p.m. at 600 North FEC.

Officials say the train was traveling north on the Florida East Coast Railway when the crash happened.

It is unclear what the woman was doing on the tracks, according to police.

The high-speed train is scheduled to begin service between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale Saturday morning.

No one on the train was injured.

Brightline released the following statement: