Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Boca Raton women unite to help people of Ukraine

Thousands of products being shipped to Europe following women's efforts
Ukrainian refugees, March 7, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru
Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine hold their children as they wait for transportation, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow’s armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday.
Ukrainian refugees, March 7, 2022
Posted at 11:37 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 11:44:51-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Three women from Palm Beach County have come together to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

Mariya Kemper-Reiss, a Ukrainian American living in Boca Raton, and a member of Temple Beth El, had access to a plane to get resources and items to Ukraine.

RELATED: Crisis in Ukraine: here's how you can help

A second woman, Summer Faerman, director of the TLC Program at B'nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton, has helped mobilize efforts, creating a list of needed products on Amazon and working within the community.

With the help of a third woman, Brittney Suarez of Boca Raton of Grace Church, thousands of products are on their way to Ukraine.

"This is an example of individuals coming together and making something happen that none of us could have achieved alone," Faerman said.

RELATED: South Florida Ukrainians, churches helping Ukraine

Ukraine refugees, March 7, 2022
Refugees wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety Sunday were forced to shelter from Russian shelling that pummeled cities in Ukraine's center, north and south.

Members of the community can still help those in need.

How You Can Help

  • Click here to see a list of items on Amazon
  • Choose the items that you would like to send to Ukraine
  • Be sure to pick "UkrPoshta Dnipro LLC/Humanitarian Aid" in the Amazon ship to drop down 

UkrPoshta, Ukraine's national post service, partnered with groups to launch a humanitarian air bridge between Ukraine and the U.S.

A direct flight from New York to Warsaw, Poland, will fulfill logistics and deliveries between Warsaw and Lviv, as well as other Ukrainian cities and villages.

The first flight is planned for March 9 from New York.

The organization plans to fly every five days thereafter.

Reporter Josh Navarro is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 this evening.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic