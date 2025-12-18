BOCA RATON, Fla. — Plans for the future Boca Raton North Park Skate Park are officially taking shape.

Representatives with Plant-A-Park, Pivot Custom and American Ramp Company unveiled plans Wednesday night at the Community Center Annex for the 42,000 square foot park.

Boca Raton unveils plans for massive 42,000 square foot skate park

The proposed project would be located on the former Ocean Breeze Golf Course and includes an asphalt pump track, two bowls, a snake track and a street course.

We first told you about the changes in May, tied to the proposed downtown government campus that will relocate some existing recreational areas.

The meeting brought dozens of people, including 9-year-old Asher Caponera who has been shredding ramps at the Tim Huxhold Skate Park.

“Skateboarding is the best thing ever and it relaxes you,” said Caponera. “It makes me feel a little bit sad because I have a lot of memories here, but I’m also really happy.”

Many spoke in favor of the plans, suggesting features for beginner and advanced skaters, deeper bowls, and additional seating areas.

“Ever since the city decided they weren’t going to build it in the current location we’ve been advocating with the beach and parks district to have them build a new one,” said resident Evan Bennett. “We skate at all kinds of places. What we’re seeing here is gonna stand up with all of those.”

The skate park has faced some controversy due to potential noise concerns. Representatives noted the park will also have lighting, seating and shaded areas and the city is expected to fund two-thirds of the project. The cost of the project has not been determined.

Many are hoping the new skate park will attract skaters to Boca. “I’m hoping that a lot of my friends from Tampa or California even come down here to skate,” said Caponera.

Representatives say the final design will be presented in spring 2026 and will then head to Greater Boca Raton Beach Park and District for review.