BOCA RATON, Fla. — Plans to build a skatepark near the Boca Tecca neighborhood in Boca Raton are getting pushback from a group of residents.

Last month, Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District commissioners unanimously directed staff to work with the city to explore relocating the existing Downtown Skatepark to a portion of North Park.

The move is a part of a larger effort tied to the Boca Government Campus. The project aims to bring a new city hall, community center, hotel, shopping, dining, and more to the downtown area.

Plans for skatepark in Boca Raton move forward

Although the new site for the skate park is nearly four miles out on the former Ocean Breeze Gold Course off NW 2nd Avenue, some families support the change.

“We’ve seen a lot of skate parks just completely be taken away from them,” said Marissa Caponera.

WPTV Marisa Caponera and her son Asher support plans to relocate the skatepark.

Caponera said relocating the skatepark is a win for her son Asher, and the skating community who rely on it.

“It was sad, but I mean it was at least at least promising that they were going to have a plan to redesign a more modern park,” said Caponera. “So, for us, I mean, we’re happy. We’ll take anything at least it was going to be in Boca Raton.”

Last month, people showed up to the Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District meeting to show their support, but not everyone is on board. Resident Robert Dukate said the skatepark was not in the original plans for North Park.

Officials say the approximately 65,000 square foot area will include a skate park, pump track, and indoor pickleball facility.

“I am a resident of that area, and I don’t think a skate park is conducive with North Park,” said Dukate.

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache spoke with some residents off camera, who added that the skatepark doesn’t align with the character of Boca Teeca community and may bring unwanted noise and traffic.

Although the district is moving forward with relocating it, the project remains in the early stages awaiting design, cost estimates and construction plans.

The city of Boca Raton is expected to cover approximately two-thirds of the cost.