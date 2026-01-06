BOCA RATON, Fla. — On Tuesday, Boca Raton city leaders will consider a resolution involving the unnamed California-based quantum computing company going by "Project Vernon".

We first told you about the move on Friday, as the city is offering a $500,000 incentive to relocate the company to the Boca Raton Innovation Campus.

Boca Raton set to vote on 500k incentive for ‘Project Vernon’ Tuesday

According to the resolution, the move would create 100 new jobs with an average salary of $125,000.

It's a move the Vega family supports, whose son graduated from Florida Atlantic University last May with a degree in computer science.

“I was really excited because we feel like we need more companies in the area for students that need that opportunity in this area,” said Frances Vega.

They support the initiative, saying their son has faced limited local job opportunities.

“I don’t feel like there’s enough opportunity locally,” said Vega.

While details on the company and the exact location remain confidential, the project has already raised concerns from taxpayers.

“Who are they and why do they want to supplement them with our tax money?” questioned resident, Rory Leinen.

Some residents are concerned with overgrowth and the amount of money being offered to the company.

“If they want to move here, then they should pay to move here,” said Leinen. “They should pay like everybody else pays. We shouldn’t have to pay for them.”

City documents indicate the State of Florida has also provided an incentive letter totaling more than $6.6 million. Project Vernon was previously considering locations including Tennessee and North Carolina.

We reached out to the city for comment on the deal, but they are unable to do so during negotiations, since the project is confidential under Florida Statute. A city spokesperson says officials will share more information once the project becomes public.