Boca Raton offers $500K to lure quantum computing company from California

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Officials in Boca Raton are proposing to offer an unnamed tech company up to $500,000 in incentives to relocate its headquarters to the city.

Dubbed "Project Vernon," city documents said the business is a "publicly traded quantum computing company" currently headquartered in California but planning to relocate to Boca Raton.

If the company moves to Boca Raton, it will create 100 new jobs over the next five years, according to the city.

These jobs would have salaries of at least $125,000.

City documents indicate the state of Florida has also issued an incentive letter to the same company, totaling more than $6.6 million.

Before selecting Boca Raton, the tech company was also considering relocating to Tennessee or North Carolina.

The Boca Raton City Council will vote on the incentive package for "Project Vernon" at Tuesday's city council meeting.