Boca Raton police release description of vehicles in deadly hit-and-run crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in Boca Raton released a description of the vehicles involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this week.

Investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying the drivers involved in a fatal crash that occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Glades Road.

A passerby found the victim's body in the street and called the police.

Police said Friday that the vehicles are a 2008-2015 Nissan Rogue — which sustained damage to the front driver's side — and a 2011-2017 Hyundai Veloster, which sustained damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458- 8477 or Officer Javier Casas with the Boca Raton Police Department at (561) 544-8579.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $3,000 reward.