Boca Raton police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on Glades Road

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning.

Police a person was struck and killed around 6:30 a.m. while crossing the street in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95.

A police department spokesman said it was a hit-and-run and the driver took off westbound on Glades Road.

A passerby found the victim's body in the street and called police.

Investigators said the vehicle involved is believed to be a silver SUV, which likely has damage to its front headlight and bumper.

WPTV A fatal hit-and-run crash in the 2300 block of Glades Road in Boca Raton on August 3, 2022.

All westbound lanes of Glades Road were shut down at Butts Road for roughly three hours, but eventually reopened just before 11 a.m.

If you know who the driver of the SUV is, call Boca Raton traffic homicide investigator Javier Casas at 561-544-8579.