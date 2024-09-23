Boca Raton police give more details on North Ocean Boulevard double homicide

Boca Raton police gave an update Monday on the double homicide that took place at 365 North Ocean Boulevard on Friday.

"Homicide and violence in our city are so rare," said Mayor Scott Singer, who gave credit to deputies for assisting in the arrest of 30-year-old suspect De'Vante Moss in Georgia on Saturday.

Boca Raton Police Chief Michele Miuccio said two of the victims' names have not been released yet. The third victim was a witness, who was hospitalized Friday, and the female victim's next of kin has not been notified.

The name of the one deceased male was released: Christopher Liszak, 49, of Oakland Park.

Miuccio said the female victim, 32, had rented a room at the extended stay hotel at 365 N. Ocean Blvd., but was not a Boca Raton resident. Moss, of Boynton Beach, was in the room with her.

Miuccio states that the female victim and Moss had an argument, and he fled the room carrying her purse. She tried pulling her purse from his arms. A male victim tried to assist the female victim near Moss' silver Jaguar. Liszak then tried to assist the female victim.

Moss stepped out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the female and Liszak, shooting them at close range. Moss fired at the male victim.

The female was shot in the neck, forearm and upper back. Liszak was shot in the chest. The other man was shot in the abdomen.

Liszak and the female victim were pronounced dead on scene.

After the shooting, Moss returned to his Boynton Beach residence and reportedly told his fiancée he was on his way to Jacksonville for work.

At 5:20 a.m. Saturday, a Georgia state trooper conduced a traffic stop and Moss was arrested without incident in Laurens County, Georgia.

The relationship between the three victims is not clear yet. Miuccio said they likely all knew each other.

The case is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.