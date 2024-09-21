Suspect in Boca Raton double homicide arrested in Laurens County, Georgia

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Laurens County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest during a stop this afternoon in connection to the double homicide yesterday at 365 North Ocean Boulevard in Boca Raton.

According to police, 30-year-old De'Vante Moss was exiting a hotel room with a purse moments before the shooting, and a woman ran after the suspect demanding her belongings.

As the suspect attempted to get into the Jaguar, he struggled with the woman and two males intervened in the altercation. The suspect raised a firearm and shot the woman and two males before fleeing. Boca Raton police confirmed one male and one female are dead.

Detectives spoke with witnesses at the scene, grabbed video, and were able to obtain the license plate number of the vehicle. It was determined that the vehicle, a silver Jaguar, had fled the area.

The plate number was registered into a nationwide law enforcement database and was connected to Moss' name. Boca Raton Police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Moss is currently being held in Laurens County, Georgia and is awaiting extradition to the Palm Beach County Jail. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, according to police.

The identities of the deceased man and woman have not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with WPTV for updates.