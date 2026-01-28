Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boca Raton nurse barred from practicing in Florida following viral comments about Karoline Leavitt

Lexie Lawler posted video wishing health complications during childbirth for President Donald Trump's press secretary
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Palm Beach County nurse whose online comments made national headlines is no longer allowed to practice in Florida.

Attorney General James Uthmeier said Wednesday on X that Lexie Lawler is now prohibited from working as a nurse in the state.

This comes after Lawler posted a viral social media video wishing health complications during childbirth for Karoline Leavitt, President Donald Trump's press secretary.

According to Florida's attorney general, Lawler's medical license is suspended until the Board of Nursing takes final action, but until then, she can't practice in Florida.

Earlier this week, WPTV reported that Lawler was fired from your job at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Lawler's 14-second video used derogatory language about Leavitt's pregnancy.

