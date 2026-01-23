Boca Raton nurse fired after viral video wishing birth complications on Trump press secretary

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital has been fired after posting a viral social media video wishing health complications on President Donald Trump's press secretary during childbirth.

A woman identified as Lexie Lawler, who said she was a labor and delivery nurse in the 14-second video, recorded herself wishing Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would suffer a fourth-degree tear during childbirth with long-term complications.

Lawler also used a derogatory term to describe Leavitt in the video. Leavitt announced her pregnancy on Instagram in December, saying she's expecting a baby girl in May. A LinkedIn profile under the same name indicates Lawler worked at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed her termination in a statement:

"The comments made in a social media video by a nurse at one of our facilities do not reflect our values or the standards we expect of healthcare professionals," the hospital said. "Following a prompt review, the individual is no longer employed by our health system. While we respect the right to personal opinions, there is no place in healthcare for language or behavior that calls into question a caregiver's ability to provide compassionate, unbiased care."

Attorney Michelle Suskauer said the firing raises First Amendment questions.

"It's going to be a question of if this former employee is going to fight her termination, and she very well might, and we may see this in the courts," Suskauer said. "Absolutely, it's a First Amendment discussion and we saw this as well with Charlie Kirk."

Suskauer is not involved in this case but noted it's one of the first of a healthcare provider being fired after we've reported on multiple educators who have faced consequences for controversial statements.

"The question is does the hospital have a right to make those judgment calls about their employees, and their argument is, yes I do," Suskauer said.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer issued a statement calling the comments "disgusting" and saying they "have no place in medicine or in our community."

Social media users are pleased to learn she has been fired but are now calling for Lawler's nursing license to be revoked. Suskauer said licensing boards would need to conduct due diligence before taking such action.

Lawler did not respond to requests for comment.

"We're dealing with a political climate that is very, very hot. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the temperature is going to be going down," Suskauer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.