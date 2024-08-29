Boca Raton man sentenced to 18 months in prison for actions during Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

WASHINGTON — A Boca Raton man was sentenced to a year and a half in prison Wednesday after he was convicted of felony and misdemeanor offenses related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Richard Cook, 38, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution by U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton, according to the Department of Justice.

A federal jury found Cook guilty on May 10 of civil disorder — a felony — and five misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

The DOJ said evidence showed Cook joining a mob that "relentlessly attacked" police officers in "one of the most violent areas of the Capitol riot" — the Lower West Terrace Tunnel.

Court documents said Cook entered the tunnel on two occasions to join a push against police officers as the rioters tried to gain access to the Capitol building.

Prosecutors said Cook initially entered the Tunnel at about 3:12 p.m. and then made his way into the mob of rioters who were coordinating pushes against police officers while yelling "HEAVE HO!" and "PUSH!" They said Cook joined in collective pushes while one police officer screamed in pain as the weight of the rioters' pushes pinned him between a shield and a door.

He was pushed out of the tunnel but remained nearby on the Lower West Terrace, watching the continued attack.

The DOJ said Cook remained near the tunnel, watching as rioters engaged in violent acts against police officers guarding the tunnel entrance, including when rioters dragged a Metropolitan Police Department officer out of the tunnel and "brutally injured the officer."

"Cook then remained near the mouth of the Tunnel for several hours as he watched and cheered on the continued attack against officers," the DOJ said.

The FBI arrested Cook on March 9, 2023, in Florida.

The DJO said that in the 43 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,488 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 550 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.