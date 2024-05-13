Boca Raton man convicted of charges after rioters 'relentlessly attacked' officers on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said that a Boca Raton man was convicted Friday of felony and misdemeanor charges related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Richard Cook, 38, was found guilty by a Washington, D.C., jury of a felony charge of civil disorder.

Prosecutors said he was also found guilty of five misdemeanor offenses including:



Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings

Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

The DOJ said evidence showed Cook joining a mob that "relentlessly attacked" police officers in "one of the most violent areas of the Capitol riot" — the Lower West Terrace Tunnel.

Court documents said Cook entered the tunnel on two occasions to join a push against police officers as the rioters tried to gain access to the Capitol building.

Prosecutors said Cook initially entered the Tunnel at about 3:12 p.m. and then made his way into the mob of rioters who were coordinating pushes against police officers while yelling "HEAVE HO!" and "PUSH!" They said Cook joined in collective pushes while one police officer screamed in pain as the weight of the rioters' pushes pinned him between a shield and a door.

He was pushed out of the tunnel but remained nearby on the Lower West Terrace, watching the continued attack.

As the number of rioters in the tunnel began to dwindle, the DOJ said Cook rushed back into the tunnel. This time, prosecutors said Cook made it nearly to the front of the police line and joined rioters screaming "HEAVE HO!" and pushed aggressively into the police line.

Despite the prolonged pushing by Cook and the rest of the mob, the DOJ said officers were able to temporarily gain control of the tunnel and push the rioters out, including Cook.

The DOJ said Cook remained near the tunnel, watching as rioters engaged in violent acts against police officers guarding the tunnel entrance, including when rioters dragged a Metropolitan Police Department officer out of the tunnel and "brutally injured the officer."

"Cook then remained near the mouth of the Tunnel for several hours as he watched and cheered on the continued attack against officers," the DOJ said.

Cook is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 28.

In the 40 months since Jan. 6, 2021, the DOJ said more than 1,424 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 500 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.