Boca Raton council to meet on construction, cost of city's new Wildflower Park

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Boca Raton City Council will meet Monday afternoon to discuss the finances of a new waterfront park that is set for construction this year.

Concerns have grown about the ballooning price tag to build Wildflower Park and renovation of Silver Palm Boat Docks.

Boca Raton City Councilman Andy Thomson said this month that the cost to build the park jumped from around $7 million to $10 million.

Council members will meet at 1:30 p.m. to seek a path to cut around $4 million for the project, which is located on a 2.3-acre site at 551 East Palmetto Park Road.

Plans for the park include:

Pedestrian promenade

Launch for non-motorized vessels

Docks

Public art

Picnic pavilion

Event lawn

Connection to Silver Palm Park under Palmetto Park Road bridge

The approval of the guaranteed maximum price agreement with the contractor to build the park is tentatively scheduled for the first council meeting in May.

Construction of Wildflower Park is then set to begin in the early summer of this year. A seawall at the site is estimated to be completed by October.