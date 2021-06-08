Boca Raton considering ban on Styrofoam, balloons and confetti for city events

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tuesday is World Oceans Day and local leaders in Boca Raton are looking to move forward on a new proposal aimed at reducing the use of polystyrene foam products to help protect the environment.

The Waste Reduction Ordinance #5580 would ban vendors from using Styrofoam food containers such as plates cups and coolers on city property and at city events. The use of balloons and confetti would also be prohibited.

Twenty-six other municipalities have already passed similar ordinances including Boynton Beach last month.

Local leaders say these items are extremely harmful to the environment and can be easily mistaken for food by wildlife.

"Its just a way to continue to show our commitment to preserving our environment and protecting it from harmful plastics that end up in the oceans and kill our marine life and wildlife throughout our parks," said City Council Member, Monica Mayotte.

Local resident and founder of Boca Save Our Beaches, Jessica Gray, agreed.

"As far as we know they take thousands of years to break down, you know Styrofoam might keep your coffee hot but it's one of the most harmful materials when it comes to the environment, Gray explained

The plan also includes an educational campaign that would last a year to help spread awareness on the dangers of plastic waste and safer alternatives that can be used.

If passed, the ordinance would take effect immediately.

