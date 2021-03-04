Menu

Boca Helping Hands expands food distribution hours to Thursday evenings

Our Pantry Bag program open to qualifying Palm Beach County residents
Posted at 2:40 PM, Mar 04, 2021
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A local organization is making sure food is on the table for Palm Beach County families in need.

Boca Helping Hands announced Wednesday they are expanding their drive-thru Pantry Bag distribution hours.

The group said a time slot previously occupied by its Thursday night, sit-down family dinner will now be used to distribute food.

"Thankfully, due to the commitment of our volunteers and support from those in our community, we're able to add additional services," said Greg Hazle, the executive director of Boca Helping Hands. "Without their dedication and willingness to give back to the community, we would not be able to continue to expand our services."

The grocery distribution on Thursdays will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the East Boca main facility at 1500 NW First Court in Boca Raton.

The organization said this expansion will help families who work during the day.

Click here to register for the Pantry Bag Program at one of the four distribution locations and search for hours and addresses.

Boca Helping Hands said they are also exploring new locations to continue the expansion of its services to serve even more families.

