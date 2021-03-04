J&J Family of Farms relaunches $15 produce box distribution

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — J&J Family of Farms is back at it again and offering its popular $15 fresh produce boxes to the community.

The goal is to provide healthy fresh produce to the South Florida region and also support area farmers as they continue to bounce back from the losses incurred last year.

"Things seem to be getting better," said Earl Wingate of J&J Family of Farms. "Demand has gotten better due to restaurants opening and allowing more customers in. The farms are producing very nice product and very good volume due to the great weather we have been getting in the growing area."

Established in 1983, J&J Family of Farms is a farming and growing operation that specializes in bell peppers, green beans, cucumbers, squash, and eggplant.

J&J Family of Farms is located at 4003 Seminole Pratt Road in Loxahatchee.

Drive-thru pickup hours will be Wednesday through Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

For more information about the produce boxes, click here.