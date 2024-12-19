Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Boca Raton, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a driver Thursday morning, officers said.

Police said the collision occurred at about 7 a.m. in the 600 block of W Glades Rd. eastbound.

The bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene of the wreck.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

The road was closed for about two hours during the investigation, but all lanes were back open just after 9 a.m.

This is the second bicyclist hit by a vehicle in Boca Raton since Sunday.