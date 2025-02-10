Adam Hasner selected as Florida Atlantic University's next president

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University finally has a new president.

The school announced Monday that its Board of Trustees voted unanimously to select Adam Hasner to become the university's eighth president.

Former state lawmaker selected as FAU's new president

Hasner, a native of Palm Beach County, served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2002 to 2010, including two terms as House Majority Leader.

"I am honored to be chosen to lead this incredible institution and work alongside its talented students, top-tier faculty, and dedicated staff to drive FAU’s mission forward," Hasner said in a statement. "Together, we will continue to innovate, inspire and make a lasting, positive impact in the lives of our students, our community and the state."

Hasner holds a law degree from Florida State University and a bachelor's degree in government and politics from the University of Maryland. The school said he lives in Boca Raton with his wife, who is the chief executive officer of the nonprofit organization Take Stock in Children.

Florida Atlantic University has been without a permanent president since Dr. John Kelly announced in 2022 that he was stepping down.

The school suspended it's presidential search "until further notice" in 2023 only days after announcing three finalists. Stacy Volnick has served as interim president for the last two years.

The school said Hasner's start date is pending confirmation by the state's University Board of Governors.