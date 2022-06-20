John Kelly to step down as Florida Atlantic University president at end of year

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University President John Kelly will step down at the end of the year, but he'll remain with the university in a different capacity.

Brad Levine, chair of the FAU Board of Trustees, announced Monday that Kelly will "step down as FAU's president and take an important new role within the university," although he didn't elaborate.

Kelly's resignation won't take effect until the end of 2022, Levine said. An interim president will be appointed to guide FAU after Kelly steps down while a national search is conducted to find his replacement, Levine added.

"My decision to step aside as Florida Atlantic University president comes at a time that I believe is not only right for me personally, but also right for the university," Kelly said in a statement released by FAU. "My new role as university president emeritus will afford me the time and flexibility to complete certain projects that are important to me personally and are important to the Board of Trustees. I firmly believe this will be of great benefit to the university as we drive FAU forward. My time as president has been wonderful, and I am looking forward to this exciting new chapter."

Kelly came to FAU in 2014 from his alma mater, Clemson University in South Carolina, where he had worked since 1985, rising through the ranks to become vice president for economic development in 2010.