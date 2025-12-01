17-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle during confrontation in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in Boca Raton are sharing new details related to a weekend collision that claimed the life of a 17-year-old.

Investigators said the fatal accident occurred along the 1300 block of Southwest 14th Avenue on Sunday, just before 2:30 a.m.

Teen fatally struck by car in Boca Raton

According to police, the 19-year-old driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped on the roadway with two passengers inside the vehicle.

There was a confrontation, and the victim, known to the driver, approached the Chevrolet on foot to engage the occupants of the vehicle.

At some point, police said the Chevrolet drove off while the victim was still in close proximity to the vehicle.

Police said the driver struck the victim as the vehicle drove off, causing life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the driver did not stop and proceeded to leave the area.

Officials said a traffic stop was conducted on the Chevrolet a short time later, and the 19-year-old driver was detained for questioning. However, no charges have been filed as of Monday.

Police said the 17-year-old victim from Boca Raton was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Police continue to investigate the case and urged the public to contact Officer Casas at (561) 544-8579 if you have information on the incident.