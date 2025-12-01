Teen fatally struck by car in Boca Raton neighborhood as neighbors push for safety improvements

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police are investigating after a teen was struck and killed by a car early Sunday morning.

Neighbors said the crash happened near the intersection of Southwest 14th Street and Southwest 14th Avenue in Boca Raton.

"I came out, and there were blue flashing lights from a police officer's car," said resident Robert Buddy. "When I came out here, my whole yard was taped up with yellow tape."

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with several neighbors, who have been pushing for safety improvements along Southwest 14th Avenue. They say speeding is a recurring issue in their neighborhood and want to prevent a tragedy.

"That's hard to deal with," said Buddy. "And right in front of my house. He was a young fella. I’ll pray for him…hope everybody else will."

The teen's family respectfully asked for privacy during this time. The investigation remains active. Police have not released the teen's name or details about the driver.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.