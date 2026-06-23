Tequesta Park ownership transfer raises questions about funding future improvements

TEQUESTA, Fla. — The Village of Tequesta officially took ownership of Tequesta Park this month after the state transferred the property at no cost. But questions remain about whether the village will have enough money to make future improvements, especially with a potential property tax cut on the horizon.

The park has been around for 70 years. For more than 50 of those years, the village has maintained it, spending about $250,000 annually.

WATCH BELOW: Tequesta Park ownership transfer raises funding questions

Tequesta Park ownership transfer raises funding questions

Mayor Molly Young is excited about the transfer.

"I think it makes it easier to justify investing in this park," Young said.

The mayor said the village spent months putting together a master parks plan.

"We plan to improve the ballfields and a multi-use field, also add some sand volleyball courts as well as a splash pad and a playground," Young said.

The price tag for those improvements ranges from $8 million to $10 million.

A review of the village's most recent budget shows $250,000 set aside to match a state grant to plan future park improvements. A separate budget line for construction, however, shows no funding — and Young confirmed there are no immediate plans to begin construction.

The mayor said the village's approach will remain the same whether or not Florida's property tax cut proposal passes in November.

"We're going to have to figure out how to fund and how to approach the construction. We are committed to this park either way," Young said.

Lauren Zatto, a resident who was working out at the park, said she understands the tension between tax relief and maintaining public amenities.

"As a homeowner, I'm very excited about these property tax cuts, but at the same time, I realize the money to maintain all these great parks is going to have to come from somewhere," Zatto said.

Young acknowledged the challenge ahead.

"I think where there's a will, there's a way, and I think this community really values this park," Young said.

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