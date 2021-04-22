Tequesta man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TEQUESTA, Fla. — A Tequesta man said he hopes to buy a house for his family and take them to his native Italy after winning $1 million in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Lottery officials said Lucio Desiderio claimed the top prize from the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game.

MORE: West Palm Beach man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Desiderio chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

"I haven't been to Italy in 22 years," he told lottery officials. "I would love for my wife and son to see where I grew up. I think it would be a wonderful family vacation."

MORE: Boynton Beach man wins $2 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Desiderio bought the winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station at 104 U.S. Highway 1 in Tequesta.

He is the third Palm Beach County resident this month to become a millionaire playing a scratch-off game.