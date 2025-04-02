TEQUESTA, Fla. — A local restaurant is stepping up to help the family that lost 12-year-old Rico Roundtree who died in an e-bike crash last month in Jupiter.

The owner of Riko's Pizza in Tequesta is turning pizza into purpose by holding a fundraiser Wednesday, April 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

RIKO SUPPORTING RICO: Pizza spot holding fundraiser for Jupiter teen killed in e-bike crash

“We live here, we work here, we just want to do everything that we can to help someone that’s in that kind of a situation,” Amanda Christie said.

WPTV first told you about the Roundtree last month. Christie said when she heard about the tragedy she was rocked.

“I have a six-year-old boy. He’s active, he’s out," Christie said. "As a mom you’re very protective over your children and to have something like this happen, is devastating.”

From supporting local high schools to suicide prevention, Christie said Riko's is no stranger to fundraisers.

“The name Rico, it resonates with us because we’re Riko’s Pizza and we do a lot of these fundraisers, so it was something that kind of made sense,” said Christie.

WPTV Amanda Christie said Riko's Pizza has been open since 2022 and they enjoying helping their community with fundraisers.

Christie wants to ease the family’s pain during this time and hopes many come out and support. She said 20% of the proceeds on Wednesday will go towards Roundtree's family.

“We’re expecting a big crowd," said Christie. "We want to raise as much money as we can for the family is the more people that show up for the cause, the more we’re able to give back.”