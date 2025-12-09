WPTV joins community leaders at holiday fundraiser supporting foster children

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — WPTV reporter Dave Bohman and professional golfer Brad Faxon joined hundreds of supporters at the Robert + Friends Holiday Party on Sunday, helping raise more than $100,000 for foster children in Palm Beach County.

The annual fundraiser benefits Speak Up for Kids, an organization that supports more than 1,600 foster-involved and housing-insecure youth throughout the county each year.

Now in its 20th year, the grassroots holiday event has contributed nearly $1 million in cumulative support for vulnerable children. Guests brought unwrapped toys and made contributions that directly fill critical gaps in services for foster children.

The donations help fund therapy beyond Medicaid coverage, tutoring programs, essential items and milestone celebrations for children in the foster care system.

Event founder Robert Donohoo has built the holiday party into one of Palm Beach County's longest-running and most impactful community fundraisers.

The event has become a cornerstone of holiday giving in the region, bringing together community leaders, local businesses and long-time supporters.

Speak Up for Kids works year-round to provide services and support for foster children and youth experiencing housing insecurity in Palm Beach County.

