Man in Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver investigation extradited to Florida

Mathew Scott Flores faces murder charge in Hardee County
Mathew Scott Flores, a person of interest in the death of a Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver, was extradited to Florida after he was arrested earlier this year in North Carolina.
Matthew Flores was extradited to Hardee County, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2023.
Posted at 6:54 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 18:54:12-04

WAUCHULA, Fla. — A man arrested earlier this year after he was found driving a missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver's vehicle in North Carolina is back in Florida.

Mathew Scott Flores, 36, was extradited back to Hardee County from Rutherford County, North Carolina, on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Flores arrived in Florida at about 3:30 p.m. and was booked into the Hardee County Jail.

Flores faces charges of first-degree murder, grand theft, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a fatal shooting in January.

He was arrested in North Carolina in February while driving a Kia Stinger owned by Gary Levin, a local rideshare driver who was missing for days. Levin's body was later located in Okeechobee County.

Flores has not been charged in Levin's death, but he will face charges for the January killing in Hardee County.

Flores spent six months in a North Carolina jail before he was extradited to Florida.

