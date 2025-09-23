Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach Gardens

Actions

Suspect in killing at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens deemed incompetent for trial

Junior Boucher ordered to be placed in mental health treatment facility
Junior Boucher, 36, arrested for first-degree murder for a homicide at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens on Nov. 25, 2024.jpg
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Junior Boucher, 36, arrested for first-degree murder for a homicide at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens on Nov. 25, 2024.
Junior Boucher, 36, arrested for first-degree murder for a homicide at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens on Nov. 25, 2024.jpg
Posted

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The man charged in a deadly attack at a golf course in Palm Beach Gardens last year has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Investigators said Junior Boucher attacked Brian Hiltebeitel, 65, who was golfing at Sandhill Crane Golf Club last November.

Suspect in killing at golf course deemed incompetent for trial

Police said the two men did not know one another and called it a random attack.

On Sept. 17, Circuit Judge Donald Hafele ordered Boucher to be committed to a mental health treatment facility.

Boucher was facing a first-degree murder charge in the case.

Palm Beach Gardens

Man accused of killing golfer has extensive criminal history, records show

Ethan Stein

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening