Suspect in killing at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens deemed incompetent for trial

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The man charged in a deadly attack at a golf course in Palm Beach Gardens last year has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Investigators said Junior Boucher attacked Brian Hiltebeitel, 65, who was golfing at Sandhill Crane Golf Club last November.

Suspect in killing at golf course deemed incompetent for trial

Police said the two men did not know one another and called it a random attack.

On Sept. 17, Circuit Judge Donald Hafele ordered Boucher to be committed to a mental health treatment facility.

Boucher was facing a first-degree murder charge in the case.