Man accused of killing golfer has extensive criminal history, records show

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — WPTV is looking into the criminal history of Junior Boucher, 36, who is now facing a charge of first-degree murder for killing 65-year-old Brian Hiltebeitel at the Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens Monday.

According to court records, Boucher's family reported him as a "missing person" to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office the same day as the incident.

Also on Monday, Anna and Kevin Boucher had requested to remove Junior from a bedroom, citing domestic violence erratic behavior, mental health, aggressive behavior, and verbal abuse, according to their petition to the court.

Court records show in 2023 Boucher pleaded guilty to fleeing a marked police vehicle, resisting an officer without violence and committing an offense against a police dog. Deputies said Boucher put one of the agency’s K9 units in a choke-hold and attempted to “eye gouge” the dog after leading deputies on a chase across Okeechobee Park to a shopping plaza in Wellington.

Boucher served about 230 days at the Palm Beach County Jail and completed 115 hours of community service after enrolling in a program within a non-profit.

Palm Beach Gardens Police (PBGPD) said Boucher also had multiple drug-related offenses and has been arrested for domestic battery.

Palm Beach Gardens Police said at their press conference Tuesday that there appears to be no motive to attack Hiltebeitel, calling it a random attack. It is unknown at this time if he was under the influence.

WPTV Reporter Ethan Stein reached out to the Bouchers for comment and did not hear back.

