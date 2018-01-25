Semi crash on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Multiple lanes of Interstate 95 southbound are closed near Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens after a semi crash Thursday morning.

The wreck occurred at about 5:35 a.m.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 5:50 a.m. and spotted a lot of debris on the road related to the crash.

Because of the debris, some northbound lanes are also closed.

There is heavy damaged to the front of the semi. The trailer of the semi was ripped open, causing the contents to spill onto the road.

It's unclear if the driver was hurt.

