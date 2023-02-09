Rabbi who knew Gary Levin describes death as 'terribly heartbreaking'

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — An organization that works to deliver food to those who need it in Palm Beach County is now offering to help the family of Gary Levin, the Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver who died after disappearing last week.

"We offer to assist with any end-of-life care, to pay for any burial or any costs that will come with taking care of his remains," Rabbi Leib Ezagui of the Jewish Community Synagogue said.

The rabbi is also involved with the Kind Kitchen, a food assistance organization that delivers meals from Delray Beach to Tequesta, including to Levin.

RELATED: Chabad of Palm Beach offers to pay for Gary Levin's funeral expenses

WPTV Rabbi Leib Ezagui offers his thoughts on the tragic loss of Gary Levin.

"He was a recipient of the Kind Kitchen, so he received meals from the Kind Kitchen on weekly basis," Ezagui said.

He described what happened to Levin as "terribly heartbreaking."

"The message is that the community is here for you, we're here for you, we're here to assist in any way possible," Ezagui said. "We're here to take care of whatever we can, and the community is here to help you out."