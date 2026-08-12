Palm Beach Gardens residents push back on oak tree removal plan, call for code changes

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Residents in The Isles community are mounting opposition against a homeowners association plan that could eliminate more than 300 oak trees in Palm Beach Gardens over the next several years, with some neighbors now demanding citywide changes to tree removal approval processes.

The HOA-approved infrastructure improvement plan, which received city approval, targets nearly half of the mature oak canopy that residents say defines their neighborhood's character and provides critical environmental benefits.

Community Concerns Over Tree Loss Scale

Brian Rickert, a resident of The Isles community, expressed alarm at the potential environmental impact of removing nearly half of the area's oak trees.

"Just the thought of 47% of these trees being gone, and the sunlight coming in, the loss of shade, the extra heat on the homes," Rickert told WPTV.

While residents support necessary infrastructure improvements, Rickert emphasized the community's unified stance on preserving the tree canopy.

"The community is 100% in favor of fixing the infrastructure. We are not in favor of taking the trees down," Rickert said.

City Staff Requested Alternative Solutions

Records obtained by WPTV show Palm Beach Gardens city staff asked the HOA to explore tree preservation alternatives before approving the removal plan. The city requested the HOA consider root pruning, root barriers and relocating mature trees where feasible.

However, the HOA's consulting team determined that mature oak trees could not be relocated due to site constraints. The replacement plan calls for smaller species including green buttonwood trees.

Replacement Trees Provide Less Environmental Benefit

Rickert criticized the proposed replacement species as inadequate compared to the existing mature oaks.

"The green buttonwood trees are much smaller than the oak trees," Rickert explained. "They give 50 percent less shade than these beautiful, magnificent oaks do."

Ron Lamneck, an arborist working with The Isles residents, is now advocating for changes to Palm Beach Gardens municipal codes regarding tree removal approvals.

"Nothing in the municipal codes requires anyone to show that all mitigation options were considered first," Lamneck said.

Neighboring Community Faces Opposite Tree Challenge

In nearby Jupiter, residents of The Bluffs community are dealing with the inverse problem of aging, potentially dangerous trees that haven't received proper maintenance.

Tom Wickenhauser, a Bluffs resident, warned about hurricane risks from unmaintained trees in his community.

"If we don't address it, consequences are going to be even more serious," Wickenhauser said.

Residents Seek Greater Community Input

Despite facing different tree-related challenges, residents in both Palm Beach County communities are calling for increased community participation in decision-making processes.

"All we're asking for is to be heard with our concerns and for the community to be able to vote on it," Rickert said.

The controversy highlights broader questions about balancing infrastructure needs with environmental preservation in South Florida's established residential communities, where mature tree canopies provide crucial benefits including storm protection, energy savings and property values.

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