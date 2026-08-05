PALM BEACH GARDENS, fla. — A Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood is divided over a plan to remove hundreds of mature live oak trees, and some residents say they learned more from the rumor mill than from their HOA.

The Isles HOA board is close to receiving city approval to remove and replace up to 600 mature live oak trees, starting with 170. A spokesperson with the city of Palm Beach Gardens said the first removal permit could be issued this week.

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Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood divided over plan to remove hundreds of mature live oak trees

Isles resident Tim Wagman said the trees are a defining feature of the neighborhood.

"It kind of gives character to the neighborhood," Wagman said.

But Wagman, who is visually impaired and relies on his guide dog Summer to navigate the area, said the trees have also created real safety concerns.

"The root systems are now lifting and breaking the concrete sidewalks, which makes it hard to walk," Wagman said.

Wagman said residents received little information from the association about the scope of the plan.

"We got a letter from the association, which... did not say much except it would be a three-phase program. I wish the community would put out more information to the residents, so you didn't have to go with the rumor mill," Wagman said.

In Florida, live oaks are a regulated native species and require a permit every time one is removed. ISA Certified Arborist C. Way Hoyt said each tree should be evaluated individually before a removal decision is made.

"To identify which trees do need to come out, which trees can use root barrier, and which trees are just fine the way that they are," Hoyt said.

Hoyt also warned that replacing all the trees may not permanently solve the sidewalk problem.

"They're kicking the can down the road. They may get another 10, 15, even 20 years out before they are disrupting sidewalks and streets again," Hoyt said.

Wagman said he understands the tradeoff.

"I think maybe the safety hazard outweighs the character that they give," Wagman said.

The HOA board's landscape plan was filed with the city of Palm Beach Gardens and approved earlier this year. The HOA board declined a request for comment.

WPTV

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