Palm Beach Gardens police officer arrested after warrant issued in Lake County

Officer Bryan Broehm placed on administrative leave without pay
Posted at 2:31 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 14:39:10-05

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Palm Beach Gardens police officer, who has worked for the department for 18 years, was arrested this week on an out-of-county warrant.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said in a Friday news release that Officer Bryan Broehm was arrested for a warrant from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Broehm was been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the case, according to the department.

However, the agency has not released details on what the case entails.

Broehm has worked for the department since March 2003.

