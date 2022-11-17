 Palm Beach Gardens man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Palm Beach Gardens man has a little extra money to spend this holiday season.

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that James Young, 68, of Palm Beach Gardens, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Officials said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Young purchased his winning ticket from Gardens Wine & Spirits, located at 2538 PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-267,739.