Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie man just claimed a big prize playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Florida Lottery officials announced Wednesday that Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

MORE: Jensen Beach man wins $1 million playing Mega Millions lottery game

Officials said that Voltaire purchased his winning ticket from a 7-Eleven store located at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50. However, the chances of winning $1 million are 1-in-267,739.