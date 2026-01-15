Opening statements set to begin Thursday morning in Semmie Williams Jr. trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After four days of jury selection, opening statements are set to begin today for the Semmie Williams Jr. trial.

WATCH LIVE STARTING AT 8:30 A.M.:



Williams is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Ryan Rogers, who was riding his bike near his home in Palm Beach Gardens in 2021 when police said he was randomly attacked and stabbed to death by Williams, who had no ties to the community or the teen.

Opening statements to begin today in Semmie Williams trial

Williams has been front and center during the past four days, personally weighing in on the jury selection, telling the judge Wednesday he just wants a fair trial.

The state said earlier this week that they will be bringing in roughly 22 witnesses, including Rogers' family members.

The trial is now expected to end on Jan. 22.