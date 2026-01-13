Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jury selection in Semmie Williams Jr. trial continues, opening statements could come today

WPTV's Kayla McDermott says a brief recess was called on Tuesday morning, so that Williams could talk to his attorneys about an issue with PBSO deputies
Semmie Williams Jr.
WPTV
Semmie Williams Jr. appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom on Jan. 12, 2026.
Semmie Williams Jr.
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is in the courtroom for day three of jury selection in the trial of Semmie Williams Jr., the man accused of killing 14-year-old Ryan Rogers in Palm Beach Gardens in November 2021.

Jury selection resumes in Semmie Williams Jr. trial

WPTV's Kayla McDermott says a brief recess was called on Tuesday morning, so that Williams could talk to his attorneys about an issue with law enforcement. He claims he feels threatened by PBSO deputies in the jail and that they are coming into his cell and stealing things.

Williams said he is still satisfied with his attorneys even though “they have a history of lying to me."

One juror who didn't show up Tuesday will reportedly be getting a summons for contempt of court.

The defense is now questioning the jury.

As of Monday, roughly 40 jurors remained in the selection process, after a slow start with missing or delayed jurors.

Potential jurors were questioned Monday by Judge Cymonie S. Rowe, the prosecution and defense, to make sure they understand that the state does not need to prove that Rogers' murder was planned, or prove a motive — just that the defendant committed the act.

If a jury is selected this morning, there will be opening statements this afternoon, which will stream on WPTV.com.

