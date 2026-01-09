Murder trial set to begin today for Semmie Williams, accused of killing Palm Beach Gardens teen

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Jury trial is set to begin today for the 'homeless drifter' murder case involving Semmie Williams, who is accused of stabbing and killing 14-year-old Ryan Rogers in November 2021.

Dave Aronberg, who was the Palm Beach County state attorney at the time the teen was killed, initially sought the death penalty for Williams. But in 2024, although several doctors deemed Williams competent to stand trial, two years before a judge blocked the death penalty due to mental illness.

WPTV will be inside the courtroom, bringing the latest developments of this trial.

Court officials told WPTV that jury selection will probably last until Monday, with opening statements on Tuesday. Court documents show they could go through 60-150 potential jurors.