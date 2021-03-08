New hospital proposed in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A new hospital could soon be built in northern Palm Beach County.

However, it is still in the very early stages and could face some hurdles ahead.

Universal Health Services, a Pennsylvania-based company, recently submitted an application to the city of Palm Beach Gardens zoning and development department.

The application is for land use and zoning approvals as the company seeks to buy a 34-acre parcel of land in the Alton subdivision near Donald Ross Road and Interstate 95.

"This is an attractive location and has the potential to accommodate future growth as we continue to expand our services and locations, supporting the healthcare needs of the community," said Kevin DiLallo, Universal Health Services CEO/Group VP.

The company said full development plans for the property are not yet finalized.

According to the city of Palm Beach Gardens website, the proposed 270-bed hospital would be seven stories and conditional use for a helicopter pad. The site would also have an 80,000 square-foot, four-story medical office building.

"From the county perspective, we look at what is the growth in our county, how many people are coming here, and what can we do to support those coming here," said Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Marino.

Marino said the county is not involved in this proposal, and it is up to the city whether or not to build the new hospital.

Marino said the county is not involved in this proposal, and it is up to the city whether or not to build the new hospital.

This medical campus would become the third hospital in northern Palm Beach County.

Universal Health Services is a Fortune 500 company with 90,000 employees.

The city declined to comment on the project but said it is in the very early stages and has not gone in front of the Planning and Zoning Board yet.