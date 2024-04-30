Man sentenced to nearly 21 years in death of a twin in 2017

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A 26-year-old West Palm Beach man was sentenced to nearly 21 years in the fatal shooting of one of the twin brothers in 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens.

On March 13, a jury found Darin Byrd guilty of second-degree murder of 21-year-old Brandon Allen as well as two counts of tampering with physical evidence. He was found not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter of Brian Allen. Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Gillen sentenced him to 249.75 months for the three charges to run concurrently.

His accomplice, Jullian Cathirell, 21 at the time, was sentenced to two life sentences in July 2022.

In an arrest affidavit, deputies said a cooperating witness blamed the two men on the murders on March 14, 2017. The witness said Cathirell, who had an ongoing feud with Brandon Allen, got into a fight with the twins over household issues in an apartment near the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Congress Avenue. The location was near Palm Beach Outlets.

The witness, according to the affidavit, said Cathirell pulled out a handgun and shot Brian Allen in the stomach and then Brandon Allen in the forearm, and when Brandon Allen tried to escape Byrd blocked him from leaving and pushed him to the ground. The witness then said he heard two more gunshots and Cathirell came out of the apartment and said the brothers were dead.

The bodies were wrapped in sheets, blankets and plastic, and stored in the bathtub until the next night, according to information the witness gave and was recorded in the affidavit.

Investigators said bleach and cleaning products were used to try and hide evidence.