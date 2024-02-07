WPTV 2024 voter information guide

WPTV.com wants to make it simple for you to vote in this important election year.

Below is a county-by-county guide for information on how to register, where to vote and what you need to know about the democratic process.

Am I eligible to vote?

The short answer is, most likely, yes, provided you meet a few basic requirements.

To register to vote, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes);

Be a Florida resident;

Be at least 18 years old (you may preregister if you are 16 years old);

Not now be adjudicated mentally incapacitated concerning voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored;

Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your civil rights having been restored;

Provide your current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have any of the above, check the appropriate box provided on the voter registration application.

What do I need on Election Day?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

To vote, you must provide a Florida driver's license, identification card, U.S. passport or some other form of photo identification with signature.

How does Florida being a closed-primary state impact my vote?

Because Florida is a closed-primary state, only voters who are registered members of political parties may vote for respective party candidates or nominees during a primary election.

WPTV

There may be times when all registered voters can participate in a primary election, regardless of political affiliation. They are:

If all the candidates for an office have the same party affiliation and the winner of the primary election will not face any opposition in the general election, then all registered voters can vote for any of the candidates for that office.

If races for nonpartisan judicial and school board offices, nonpartisan special districts or local referendum questions are on the primary election ballot, then all registered voters, including those without party affiliation, are entitled to vote.

A person can register with a party or change his or her party affiliation at any time, but he or she must do so by the registration deadline for that primary election.

Does my municipality have an election this year?

A total of 23 Palm Beach County municipalities have elections this March. They are, in alphabetical order:



Belle Glade

Boca Raton

Delray Beach

Greenacres

Highland Beach

Hypoluxo

Juno Beach

Jupiter Inlet Colony

Lake Park

Lake Worth Beach

Lantana

Loxahatchee Groves

North Palm Beach

Ocean Ridge

Pahokee

Palm Beach

Palm Beach Gardens

Riviera Beach

Royal Palm Beach

South Bay

Tequesta

Wellington

West Palm Beach

Voters living in the Martin County town of Sewall's Point will be asked to participate in a special election in March to select a new commissioner.

The special election will fill the seat vacated by James Campo, who stepped down at the end of last year. Voters will decide between Vinny Barile and Diane Kimes. Whoever wins will serve out the remainder of Campo's term, which ends in November 2026.

Palm Beach Gardens voters will also be asked in March to decide whether to annex five geographical areas.

Voters living within the boundaries of the municipality are eligible to participate in the election.

Each municipality has its own set of rules when it comes to whether a run-off election is necessary. All voters eligible to vote within a municipality may vote in a municipal run-off election.

Important Dates

Feb. 20: Deadline to register to vote in municipal and presidential preferential primary elections

March 19: Municipal and presidential preferential primary elections

July 22: Deadline to register to vote and change party affiliation for primary election

Aug. 20: Primary election

Oct. 7: Deadline to register to vote and change party affiliation for general election

Nov. 5: General election

Palm Beach County



Martin County



St. Lucie County



Indian River County



Okeechobee County



Important Races

President of the United States

Republican Candidates

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina

Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States

Democratic Nominee

Joe Biden (incumbent)

U.S. Senate

Republican Candidates

Rick Scott, former Florida governor (incumbent)

Democratic Candidates

Matt Boswell

Rod Joseph

Jason Williams

No Party Affiliation

Shantele Bennett

Howard Knepper

U.S. House

Democratic Nominee, Florida's 20th Congressional District

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (incumbent)

Republican Nominee, Florida's 21st Congressional District

Brian Mast (incumbent)

Democratic Candidates, Florida's 22nd Congressional District

Lois Frankel, former West Palm Beach mayor (incumbent)

Dean Halper

Republican Candidates, Florida's 22nd Congressional District

Deborah Adeimy, West Palm Beach businesswoman and 2022 congressional candidate

Dan Franzese, Palm Beach businessman and 2022 Republican congressional nominee

Democratic Nominee, Florida's 23rd Congressional District

Jared Moskowitz, Coral Springs resident and former director of Florida Department of Emergency Management (incumbent)

Republican Nominee, Florida's 23rd Congressional District

Carla Spalding, Deerfield Beach resident and former U.S. Navy nurse

Robert Weinroth, Boca Raton resident and former Palm Beach County commissioner

Florida House

Republican Candidate, District 89

Daniel Zapata, West Palm Beach teacher

Democratic Candidate, District 89

Destinie Baker Sutton, West Palm Beach attorney and former assistant state attorney

Debra Tendrich, founder of Eat Better Live Better

Palm Beach County State Attorney

Alexcia Cox, deputy chief assistant state attorney (Democrat)

Gregg Lerman, defense attorney and 2016 judicial candidate (Democrat)

Rolando Silva, former Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy and special state prosecutor (Democrat)

Samuel Stern, Palm Beach Gardens attorney and former assistant state attorney (Republican)

Craig Williams, assistant state attorney (Democrat)

Palm Beach County Public Defender

Daniel Eisinger, chief assistant public defender (Democrat)

Adam Frankel, Delray Beach commissioner (Democrat)

St. Lucie County Sheriff

Richard Del Toro, assistant chief of Port St. Lucie Police Department (Republican)

Keith Pearson, appointed to fill term of Sheriff Ken Mascara (Republican)

Click here for complete candidate listings for the 2024 primary and general elections.