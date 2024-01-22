About WPTV NewsChannel 5Contests Actions Facebook Tweet Email WPTV First Alert Weather Backyard BBQ Prev Next WPTV Posted at 9:04 AM, Jan 22, 2024 and last updated 2024-01-22 09:05:35-05 Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the South Florida Sports Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the South Florida Sports Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters