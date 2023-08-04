Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach Gardens

Actions

Man in Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver investigation to be extradited to Florida

Matthew Scott Flores arrested after chase in North Carolina in February
A man arrested earlier this year while driving a missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver's vehicle in North Carolina will soon be headed back to Florida.
Matthew Scott Flores was in court on Feb. 3, 2023, after he was arrested in North Carolina in connection with a homicide in Hardee County, Florida, while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 17:25:34-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A man arrested earlier this year while driving a missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver's vehicle in North Carolina will soon be headed back to Florida.

WPTV learned Friday from the North Carolina governor's office that Matthew Scott Flores will be brought back to Florida to face criminal charges.

Police in North Carolina arrested Flores after a high-speed chase in February while driving Gary Levin's red 2022 Kia Stinger.

Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens was last seen Jan. 30, 2023.

Palm Beach Gardens

Timeline of disappearance, death of Lyft driver Gary Levin

Shannon Cake
3:55 PM, Feb 03, 2023

Levin was a local rideshare driver who was missing for days. His body was later located in Okeechobee County a few days later.

Flores has not been charged in Levin's death, but he will face charges for a January killing of a man in Central Florida.

No date has been set for Flores to be brought back to Florida.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7