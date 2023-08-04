Man in Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver investigation to be extradited to Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A man arrested earlier this year while driving a missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver's vehicle in North Carolina will soon be headed back to Florida.

WPTV learned Friday from the North Carolina governor's office that Matthew Scott Flores will be brought back to Florida to face criminal charges.

Police in North Carolina arrested Flores after a high-speed chase in February while driving Gary Levin's red 2022 Kia Stinger.

Palm Beach Gardens Timeline of disappearance, death of Lyft driver Gary Levin Shannon Cake

Levin was a local rideshare driver who was missing for days. His body was later located in Okeechobee County a few days later.

Flores has not been charged in Levin's death, but he will face charges for a January killing of a man in Central Florida.

No date has been set for Flores to be brought back to Florida.