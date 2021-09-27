PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A spunky little girl who inspires tens of thousands of people on Instagram, including golf great Tiger Woods has proven she "is" stronger than chemo!

Luna Perrone finished, what her doctors hope, was her last round of chemotherapy today and her friends and family had a big surprise waiting for her!

#LunaStrong: Jupiter girl gets surprise celebration after last chemotherapy treatment

They chanted "be supportive" and came to show their love for their friend Luna.

Holding balloons, signs, pom-poms, and streamers, this group is LP, or Luna Perrone, strong.

Audra Quinn, a friend of 10-year-old Luna Perrone said she was happy to come out and support her because she's been through a lot.

Luna has been fighting Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, all year.

Her family and friends surprised her by gathering at District Park Soccer Fields in Palm Beach Gardens this afternoon.

Besides dozens of her friends, the Palm Beach Gardens Fire Department also showed up to show their support.

“First I saw the fire trucks and I thought someone was hurt.," said Luna. "Then, when I saw my friends with the balloons and signs, I was very excited that I was here instead of the hospital."

Hailey and Chris Perrone, Luna's parents, also took a moment to soak in the support knowing Luna still has a ways to go.

"She'll go in for an MRI, a CT scan, and a PET scan to check if there is no more cancer in her body. If so, then we can put our head down on the pillow for 3 months until the next scan," Hailey and Chris Perrone said. "We will do that for a while to see if anything developed. If she makes it through the first three years then we can be optimistic. If not, it's going to be tricky."

People around South Florida and the country are pulling for this brave little girl. Tiger Woods gave her some words of encouragement after a chance meeting in May and so have other superstars like 'The Rock."

Luna shares the good and bad of her cancer journey with her 183 thousand Instagram followers while raising awareness about pediatric cancer along the way

Today is definitely a good day.

"It's a lot of support and I love it. It's kind and nice and I love having them here for me," said Luna.

